NC State senior outside linebacker Jaylon Scott delivered some big hits and helped lead the defense following the injury of linebacker teammate Payton Wilson.

Scott had 10 tackles, one huge sack, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and one broken up pass. He played an integral role in helping the Wolfpack top Clemson 24-17, and improve to 5-3 on the season. Scott also was proud to help coach Dave Doeren reach 100 career wins and 77 at NC State, which tied Earle Edwards.

