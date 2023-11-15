NC State redshirt sophomore linebacker Caden Fordham has shown that he'll be a building block for the future.

Fordham, who comes from a football-playing family, has gradually improved each season at NC State, and learned from star outside linebacker Payton Wilson.

Fordham has only started one game — at Virginia — but has split time with junior middle linebacker Devon Betty. The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Click below to watch the video: