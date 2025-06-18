Senior DB Tristen Hill down three schools, sets decision date

Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge senior safety Tristen Hill feels like he has gotten every question answered about NC State.

Hill unofficially visited the Wolfpack on April 4, and was offered by new NCSU safeties/nickel coach Charlton Warren. He returned this past weekend for his official visit, where he was joined by his father, former Clemson star Tye Hill, his mother and sister.

Tye Hill became the No. 15 overall pick in the first round to the St. Louis Rams in 2006, and played until 2010. Tristen said his dad could tell how much recruiting has changed over the years.