NC State redshirt junior left tackle Anthony Belton started the first eight games of the season before getting replaced by Bryson Speas.

With Speas graduating, the job is Belton's and he is ready to show what he learned after going to the bench for the start of the Wake Forest game. Belton also is no longer protecting the blind side of the quarterback with senior Brennan Armstrong a left-hander.

