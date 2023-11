WINSTON-SALEM — Sacks can be hard to come by for the NC State defensive line due to the 3-3-5 scheme, but senior defensive end Savion Jackson was able to get his first two full sacks of the season in a 26-6 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Jackson had entered the game with half a sack, but the Wolfpack completely dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides. Wake Forest finished with 18 carries for just seven yards in the loss.

Click below to watch the video: