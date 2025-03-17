Video: NC State coach Wes Moore breaks down NCAA Tournament bid

NC State coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack earned a No. 2 seed and will play Vermont at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum.

The Wolfpack went 26-6 overall and 16-2 in the ACC to be co-league champions in the regular season. NCSU finished second in the ACC Tournament after falling 76-62 to Duke on March 9 in Greensboro, N.C.

Vermont last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2023, and have gone to the Big Dance eight times since 1992. Coach Alisa Kresge guided Vermont to a 21-12 overall mark and 13-3 in the American East. Albany won the regular season title, but Vermont topped them 62-55 in the conference tournament.

NC State plays the winner of No. 7-seeded Michigan State, who plays No. 10-seeded Harvard.

Harvard is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 under third-year coach Carrie Moore, a former North Carolina assistant coach. The Crimson went 24-4 overall and 11-3 in the Ivy League.

Michigan State is in the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight year under coach Robyn Fralick, who played at Davidson. The Spartans went 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten this season.

Click below to watch Moore's press conference: