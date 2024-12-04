Published Dec 4, 2024
Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees progress, but also mistakes
Jacey Zembal
Writer
NC State coach Kevin Keatts shook up his lineup for the second straight game, going with centers Ben Middlebrooks and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield against Texas on Wednesday.

The duo combined for 13 points and eight rebounds, so it didn’t work out in a 63-59 loss vs. Texas, but it did light a fire under senior forward Dontrez Styles, who scored a team-high 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

NC State (5-3 overall) had the rare home game against a high-major opponent at the Lenovo Center. The last time NC State host a high major foe was in a 104-100 quadruple overtime win over Nebraska on Dec. 1, 2021, at the then PNC Arena.

The Longhorns improved to 7-1 on the young season, and provided numerous lessons for NC State to learn from in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The ACC went 2-14 in the event this week.

