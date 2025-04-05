Wolfpack newsstand — April 5

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior Quadir Copeland reunites with Will Wade at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down
The Wolfpack Central — Nose tackle John Archer building off great sophomore year
Raleigh News & Observer —NCAA President supports historic NIL settlement
Charlotte Observer — How much is NC State paying men’s basketball coach Will Wade? Here’s what we know
Technician — Aydan White NFL draft profile
Technician — Wolfpack softball run-ruled 10-2 by No. 11 Virginia Tech
Technician — NC State baseball suffers late-game debacle, falls to Virginia 8-6
GoPack.com — NC State Gymnastics Concludes 2025 Season at Tuscaloosa Regional
GoPack.com — Virginia Holds Off NC State Rally to Win Game One
GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Hokies in Five Innings
