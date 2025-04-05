Published Apr 5, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 5
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.

Advertisement

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior Quadir Copeland reunites with Will Wade at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down

The Wolfpack Central — Nose tackle John Archer building off great sophomore year

Raleigh News & Observer —NCAA President supports historic NIL settlement

Charlotte Observer — How much is NC State paying men’s basketball coach Will Wade? Here’s what we know

Technician — Aydan White NFL draft profile

Technician — Wolfpack softball run-ruled 10-2 by No. 11 Virginia Tech

Technician — NC State baseball suffers late-game debacle, falls to Virginia 8-6

GoPack.com — NC State Gymnastics Concludes 2025 Season at Tuscaloosa Regional

GoPack.com — Virginia Holds Off NC State Rally to Win Game One

GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Hokies in Five Innings

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE