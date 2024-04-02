NC State coach Kevin Keatts had many steps that led up to becoming a Final Four coach one day.

Keatts grew up playing football and basketball outside. He claims to have a solid jumper, but a past injury a few years ago has curtailed his pickup basketball exploits. Keatts ran the option playing high school football in Lynchburg, Va., before deciding on basketball at Ferrum College.

Keatts eventually ended up at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy, first as an assistant coach in 1997-99, and then head coach from 1999-01. Marshall hired him as an assistant coach, but it only last two years, and he was back at Hargrave. He hoped to be like Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy coach Fletcher Arritt, who coached forever at Keatts' rival.

One phone call changed that plan — Louisville coach Rick Pitino came calling in 2011. The rest is history.

The Cardinals went to the Final Four in 2012 and 2013, and won it all in 2013. Keatts hopes the experience gleaned from from that will pay off for NC State. The Wolfpack will play Purdue at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on CBS in Glendale, Ariz.