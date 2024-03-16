NC State coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack won their first ACC Tournament title since 1987 by becoming the first league team to win five games in five days.

Keatts, who was joined by tourney MVP D.J. Burns, a senior center, and senior guard D.J. Horne, was overjoyed. The Wolfpack defeated five programs who all have won titles this century — Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia, Duke and finally North Carolina. The Wolfpack topped the Tar Heels 84-76 in Washington, D.C., and avenged two regular season losses to their rival.

NC State will now be excited to find out Sunday who they face in the NCAA Tournament, and the cloud over Keatts' job status is likely gone. Keatts' also gets a raise and two contract extension to 2030 for wining the ACC Tourney title.

Click below to watch the press conference: