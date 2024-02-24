Look good and play good, and that was NC State on Saturday.

NCSU honored the 1974 national championship squad at halftime and came out in its throwback uniforms with just "STATE" on the front. Boston College provided limited resistance from start-to-finish, with NC State cruising to a 81-70 victory in front of 14,642 fans at PNC Arena.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew his team wasn't lacking in motivation, from playing in front of the past Wolfpack legends, to fighting for its postseason lives. NC State improved to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in the ACC, with four regular season league contests left before the ACC Tournament.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference: