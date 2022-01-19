Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts after Virginia Tech loss

 NC State coach Kevin Keatts said it's the little things that start to add up, and that's one of the keys in close games.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts said it's the little things that start to add up, and that's one of the keys to winning close games.

NC State overcame a difficult start of the game to have a shot at forcing overtime Wednesday. However, freshman wing Terquavion Smith's 3-pointer missed and Virginia Tech hold on for a 62-59 win at PNC Arena.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference:

