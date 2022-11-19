NC State coach Dave Doeren felt like the 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Louisville's Jawhar Jordan changed the complexion of the game.

Jordan's second-quarter kick return gave the Cardinals the lead, and they never relinquished it in a 25-10 win Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

NC State fell to 7-4 on the season and play at North Carolina next Friday. Who the NC State quarterback will be remains a big question mark. Redshirt freshman Ben Finley, who was fourth string on the depth chart at the beginning of the season, was called upon to replace the injured MJ Morris. Doeren said he knew last Sunday that Morris was going to miss the game.

Doeren also addressed having former Wolfpack defensive end Joseph Boletepeli get arrested after serious accusations that included stalking Doeren and the staff.

