NC State coach Dave Doeren didn't want to discuss potential injuries Thursday, but depth has been a strength of the Wolfpack.

Doeren talked about how the depth has increased due to what coaches call "cross-training" to have players play multiple positions. That has led to some offensive lineman, defensive lineman, linebackers and safeties/nickel to play multiple positions.

That came in handy last year when there was a rash of injuries, but also this season.

Click below to watch the video: