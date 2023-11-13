Advertisement
Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren faces motivated Virginia Tech

Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren was proud of how the Wolfpack performed aggressively in all three phases of the game — defense, offense and special teams.

Doeren said the offense maybe tended to be more conservative in the second half, but getting off to a fast start was key in the 26-6 win. Doeren now has turned his attention to Virginia Tech, who have won three of its last four games.

Virginia Tech will be celebrating its Senior Night and at 5-5 overall, are one game away from being bowl eligible. NC State plays at Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

