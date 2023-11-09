Coaches don't normally have to replace their starting quarterback with three regular season games left due to the desire to redshirt.

That is the scenario NC State coach Dave Doeren has found himself in when sophomore quarterback MJ Morris has elected to redshirt for the final three games and bowl game. Morris has gone 63-of-113 passing for 719 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 32 carries for 15 yards.

The 6-3 Wolfpack will turn to Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong, who started the first five games, going 3-2.

The veteran Armstrong and the Wolfpack play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have gone 9-2 vs. the Wolfpack in the series since 2001.

Click below to watch the videos: