After starting off with positional drills, the team moved into 1-on-1s and then some 7-on-7 action, which The Wolfpacker was able to capture on video. The highlights — including some of the top defensive plays — are below, while the notes and observations we made from the workout are available on The Wolves' Den message board.



The Wolfpacker was also at ACC Kickoff Wednesday and has plenty of coverage from Charlotte, including:

• Notebook of what Dave Doeren, James Smith-Williams and Justin Witt had to say

• Video reel of the three

• Audio of the three