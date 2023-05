GREENSBORO — NC State offered junior guard Jahseem Felton last August, and he was able to play in the Josh Level Classic on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley for the second straight year.

Felton had 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and hit a pair of three-pointers in the 132-118 victory. The Charlotte, N.C., native will be attending Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy next fall.

Click below to watch the highlights: