Video: Elliott Avent, Terrell Tatum preview Super Regional

NC State baseball will send junior Reid Johnston to the mound Friday for a 6 p.m. first pitch on ESPNU in its Super Regional series against top-ranked and No. 1 overall seed Arkansas.

The winner of the best-of-three series will earn a berth into the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. on June 19-30.

NC State long-time baseball coach Elliott Avent and junior designated hitter/outfielder Terrell Tatum, whose father and brother played football at Arkansas, talked with the media to preview the series.

Below are video of each of their press conferences via Zoom.