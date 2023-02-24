Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong talked to the media for the first time since transferring to NC State on Friday.

Armstrong is in the unique position where he knows the new NC State offense under offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who coached him at UVA, but his teammates are learning the terminolgy.

Armstrong also talked about new NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who helped recruit him to the Cavaliers.

In separate interviews, redshirt sophomore quarterback Ben Finley and sophomore quarterback MJ Morris also talked about the new adjustments and getting to know the coaches and Armstrong. Morris said his knee injury is good and he's ready for the first spring practice March 1.

