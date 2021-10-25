Updated NC State depth chart: Changes after injuries

Following the news that both redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt senior guard Chandler Zavala are going to miss the remainder of the season, there were changes on the depth chart to reflect their absences.

Second-year freshman Devon Betty has been elevated to first string to replace Moore at middle linebacker, and true freshman Jordan Poole is now second string.

On the offensive line, the depth chart reflects what the offensive line has been the last two weeks: redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon replacing Zavala at left guard after starting the first five games at right guard, and redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason moving into McMahon's former spot.

Second-year freshman Anthony Carter is now the second string at right guard, while his classmate, Patrick Matan, remains second string left guard.

Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Oct. 25.