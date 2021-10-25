NC State loses Isaiah Moore and Chandler Zavala for season

Now after falling 31-30 at Miami on Saturday, NC State is dealt another blow as redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt senior left guard Chandler Zavala are not returning from injuries this season.

Following a defeat at Mississippi State, the Wolfpack learned that redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and senior safety Cyrus Fagan were done for the year.

For the second time this season, NC State has followed up a loss with devastating injury news.

Moore is a crushing blow, with Doeren describing himself as “heartbroken” over the news. The captain and undisputed heart and soul of the defense wears NC State’s coveted No. 1 jersey. He had 43 tackles, including a team-high five for loss, before the injury. He had also collected a sack, an interception, three pass breakups and seven quarterback hurries.

In his place, NC State may turn to second-year freshman linebacker Devon Betty, who had a safety at Boston College and 2.5 tackles for loss after replacing Moore in the Miami contest. Other options could include moving sophomore Jaylon Scott inside. Scott replaced Wilson at strongside linebacker but has been trained at all three linebacker positions, Doeren said.

Doeren noted that sophomore Drake Thomas, the team’s leading tackler with 54, knows both the weakside and strongside positions. Either Thomas or redshirt junior Vi Jones could be cross-trained to learn the middle linebacker spot now vacated by Moore.

Miami was the second straight game that Zavala had missed, and it has been determined that he, too, will miss the remainder of the year. Zavala has been replaced at left guard by redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon, who started the first five games at right guard.

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason has slid into the starting lineup at the right guard position.