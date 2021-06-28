Two NC State offensive linemen earn preseason All-American honors
NC State football has two offensive linemen that have earned preseason All-American honors from various college football preview magazines and wesbites.
Sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has been a popular choice. The 6-4, 320-pounder earned third-team All-American honors from both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports in their college football preview magazines.
Junior center Grant Gibson also received some recognition, earning a preseason second-team All-American selection from Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Earlier this summer, The Athletic called Ekwonu "the most feared lineman in the ACC".
He was also named the 10th-best returning offensive tackle in college football this season by PFF.
According to PFF, Ekwonu earned the second-highest run-blocking grade in the conference last season, second only to Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gibson is also a returning team captain that has started in every contest for the Wolfpack since the beginning of the 2019 season.
The 6-1, 305-pounder earned the highest pass protection grade on the team according to PFF. The football analytics site also named Gibson the third-best returning interior offensive lineman in college football.
