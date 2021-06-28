Two NC State offensive linemen earn preseason All-American honors

NC State football has two offensive linemen that have earned preseason All-American honors from various college football preview magazines and wesbites. Sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has been a popular choice. The 6-4, 320-pounder earned third-team All-American honors from both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports in their college football preview magazines. Junior center Grant Gibson also received some recognition, earning a preseason second-team All-American selection from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson has started every game for NC State since the beginning of the 2019 season. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)