Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings High senior offensive lineman Kage Payne verbally committed to Troy on Aug. 2, but then NC State came along.

The Wolfpack offered Payne on Aug. 8, and caps a multi-year effort in earning the offer. Payne’s father, B.J. Payne is the prep coach at Hilton Head (S.C.) Island, and grew up in Wilmington, N.C. Kage Payne lived in Bluffton, S.C. from the time he was in the third grade until the sixth grade.