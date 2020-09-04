This weekend NFL teams have to get down to their 53-man limits by 4 p.m. Saturday. Below is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players are doing ahead of cuts this weekend. Not included on this list is recently released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week and has since auditioned with the Tennessee Titans but remains unsigned. Veteran offensive lineman Ted Larsen also had a recent workout with the San Francisco 49ers.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started every game his rookie season at center and played more snaps than anyone on the Vikings's offense ... He is expected to return to that role in 2020. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: It will be a new assignment for Brissett this fall, as he will return to a reserve role and be the second-highest paid backup quarterback in the NFL ... Last season Brissett made 15 starts and he connected on 272 of 447 passes (60.9 percent) for 2,942 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions … Also had 56 rushing attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns ... Among QBs who have attempted at least 200 passes, he finished 18th in passer rating (88.0). DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris is contending for a starting job in the Panthers secondary and is considered a safe bet to make the roster after signing in the offseason ... Has been touted as an "unsung hero" in the Panthers preseason camp ... Last year he played in 14 games overall with nine starts for the Cleveland Browns, and had 32 tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, five passes broken up, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb is trying to rebound from a torn ACL that robbed him of most of his second season in the pros ... He had 12 sacks in 2018 as a rookie and would like to return to that form ... Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said, “I think he’s where we kind of thought he’d be. We never said (he’s) 100% yet — at least I never did. I think what he’s going through is a natural progression in recovering from his (ACL) injury and I’m still optimistic he’ll be out there the first week and playing good — probably not playing like he was pre-injury, but pretty (darn) close. It’s going to be a work in progress.” ... Chubb has missed a few practices over the past week.

Von Miller with a great quote on he and Bradley Chubb:



“We Ferrari’s. Sometimes, Ferrari’s, the check engine light come on. That doesn’t mean the car is broken.” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 29, 2020

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole is a safe bet to retain his punter's job with the Raiders as the newly-relocated franchise did not bring in any competition for him this training camp ... Last year in his rookie season, he punted 67 times for an average of 46.0 yards and a net of 39.4 yards ... His punting average was 14th best in the NFL ... Landed 33 punts inside the 20, which was fifth in the league. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Had to compete for the back-up job this preseason but appears to have won the job to be top draft pick Joe Burrow's reserve ... In three games last season, all starts during this rookie year, he completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards with two scores and two picks, plus he rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He had a passer rating of 62.1. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Glennon is in a battle to win a roster spot for the Jaguars after spending last season as a reserve for the Raiders ... Jacksonville is expected to carry two QBs between Glennon, Josh Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton, the latter most whom offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has praised as "very impressive." WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Will miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL ... As a rookie in 2019, he had 30 receptions for 365 yards in 16 games, including eight starts. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: After starting as a rookie in 2018, he became a reserve most of last season and is now believed to be battling for a roster spot after the Giants made a couple of acquisitions … Last year, Hill started in five of 16 appearances and made 36 tackles (15 solo), one sack and four tackles for loss. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reports suggest that Hines could be primed for a major, expanded role, especially in the passing game, this season for the Colts ... Last year, he rushed 52 times for 199 yards and two scores and caught 44 passes for 320 yards ... Hines returned nine punts for 281 yards (league-leading 31.2-yard average) and two touchdowns, plus six kickoffs for 123 yards (20.5 average). DB Dontae Johnson (2010-2013), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson's odds of making the 49ers roster may have increased with a hamstring injury late in training camp to projected cornerback starter Jason Verrett, but Johnson remains on the bubble … In 2019, Johnson had six tackles in 10 regular season games between playing for the 49ers and two contests with the Los Angeles Chargers. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Jones appears to have a decent chance of sticking with the Jaguars, especially after the team surprisingly traded starter Ronnie Harrison on Thursday to the Cleveland Browns ... Jones, a former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, was signed by Jacksonville in January after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys in December … Had one tackle on defense and one on special teams in six games played with Dallas. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Entering preseason camp, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said, "I'm looking for him to have a breakout season this year." … Started all 12 games he has played last season, missing four with an injury, and finished with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass broken up. OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: After spending time last season on the Broncos' practice squad, the former undrafted free agent was signed to a futures contract in January to battle for a roster spot. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: A former undrafted free agent success story, McGill will once again try to make another team after signing last week with the Eagles … Assisted on two tackles in three games in 2019 for the Chargers. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: A year after being a success story as an undrafted free agent find by the Patriots, Meyers has reportedly struggled in preseason camp and is in a battle to make the roster ... A recent shoulder injury did not help his cause ... As a rookie, he had 26 receptions for 359 yards in 15 regular season games (one start). DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The rookie was a fifth-round draft pick in April by the Titans and according to one report has "certainly done more good than bad" in camp in his battle to earn a roster and get some snaps ... Odds seem to favor Murchison making the team. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Emerged as a starter last season for the Bengals and now is expected to be one of its top linebackers in 2020 … In 16 games in 2019 (including nine starts), he had 76 tackles (51 solo), including one for a loss.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: After starting twice and appeared in 15 games last season, Richardson is a safe bet to make the roster and is contending for the starting left tackle job. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: The potential future NFL Hall of Famer with 224 consecutive starts for the Chargers is now with a different franchise for the first time in his 16-year career, signing a 1-year, $25 million contract with the Colts … In 16 games last year, he completed 390 of 591 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,615 yards with 23 scores and 20 picks, and rushed 12 times for 29 yards ... Had a passer rating of 88.5 ... Finished fourth in the NFL in passing yards and 15th in touchdown throws ... Among QBs with 200 pass attempts, he was 10th in completion percentage.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuels started preseason camp on the COVID-19 restricted list but returned mid-August and is fighting for one of the last roster spots among running backs … Odds seem to favor Samuels surviving the cut, but it does not appear to be a given ... Last year, he had 66 rushes for 175 yards and a score, plus 48 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown in 14 games, which included four starts ... Also completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: The seventh round draft pick for Washington has impressed at least one teammate, long snapper Nick Sundberg: ""He gets it. He's super smart. He picks up everything super quick. He's stupid fast for being as big as he is." ... Sundberg has been working with Smith-Williams on special teams, which could be the rookie's best chance to make the roster on a crowded defensive line ... Odds may favor Smith-Williams landing on the practice squad. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have a deep defensive line, but a healthy (and athletic) Street looks to be a good bet to make the roster … Last year he had four tackles and one hit for a loss in three regular season games. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Sweezy started every game at right guard last season and is expected to maintain that position in 2020, but there has been some speculation that he could be a surprise release in a cost-cutting move due to the emergence of Justin Murray in training camp ... Sweezy is set to count $5 million against Arizona's salary cap. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The second-team All-Pro pick in 2019 has not missed a game in four years as a pro and allowed only one sack total in the past two years, which is partially why the Patriots put the franchise tag on him in the offseason ... Thuney has taken snaps at center in preseason camp ... He had an unspecified injury last week. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Green Bay future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers said he has been most impressed with Valdes-Scantling this preseason ... Last year in the regular season he had 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played (nine starts). QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Sports Illustrated cover story is expected to be a MVP candidate ... Last year in 16 regular season games he completed 341 of 516 attempts (66.1 percent) for 4,110 yards with 31 touchdowns and five picks, and he has also rushed 71 times for 338 yards and three scores ... Ranked third in the NFL for touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards ... Also fifth in the league among signal-callers with more than 200 pass attempts in passer rating (106.3) and tied for eighth in completion percentage.

SI Cover Story: The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson



Coaches, trainers, academics and Wilson himself—watching three of his greatest hits in a film session—attempt to explain how "Russell Wilson Things" come to be: https://t.co/ghIPXCt96I pic.twitter.com/tSLi1FJkbQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 25, 2020