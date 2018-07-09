NC State athletics made history with its 15th place finish in the Learfield Directors' Cup, the best ever at the school.

For NC State sports fans, it was a year of celebrations. Finding only 10 to rank as the best in the year is an endeavor, but here is the list we came up with, starting with No. 6-10.

No. 10: Volleyball makes history

The fact that in her second season as the head coach of NC State volleyball Linda Hampton-Keith had the Wolfpack competing in the upper echelon of the ACC and earning an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament was an accomplishment in itself, but the Pack took it further when he rallied in the fifth set to edge Oregon State for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

NCSU led 2-1 in the match after taking the third set 25-21, but Oregon State evened it 2-2 with a 25-21 win of its own in the fourth, setting up the decisive fifth set. The Beavers jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the fifth, but NCSU rallied and won 15-13. The Pack’s season ended in the second round to host Texas

No. 9: Baseball wins the “Duel at the DBAP”

Playing in a college baseball playoff-like atmosphere of 6,799 fans at Durham’s famed Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the majority of whom seemed to be NC State fans, NC State got the best of its archrival UNC on this afternoon in an 8-3 win.

Freshman catcher Patrick Bailey and junior first baseman Evan Edwards both homered, and senior centerfielder Josh McLain went 4 for 5 as the leadoff hitter at the plate and stole a base to lead the offense. The Pack’s six pitchers combined to hold UNC’s potent lineup to just three earned runs on seven hits.

No. 8: Football gets a breakthrough win

NC State traveled to Florida State when the Noles was ranked No. 11 and having its home opener after a two-week delay in its schedule thanks to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The nearly 75,000 fans left Doak Campbell Stadium on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon stunned as NC State prevailed 27-21.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had been benched the week before in a win over Furman, caught five passes for 112 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown capped by a somersault into the end zone. Meyers stuck the landing and gave NCSU a 17-7 lead right before halftime. Senior H-back Jaylen Samuels’ 14-yard touchdown off a shovel pass gave NC State the cushion it needed at 27-16 with 9:16 left.

Although the stature of the win may have worn off some given the season FSU labored through, it still represented a signature moment for the Wolfpack under head coach Dave Doeren.