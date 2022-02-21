Time off could aid NC State hoops

The Wolfpack snapped a six-game losing streak with a 76-61 thumping of Georgia Tech on Feb. 15 in Atlanta, Ga. The game had a nice added wrinkle because it was the first time senior point guard signee Liron Thomas Jr. was able to watch his future squad in person.

NC State returns to action Wednesday against Boston College at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. The lengthy layoff allowed for some players to get healthy, such as sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona. It also allowed for the Wolfpack to host Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy senior guard Judah Mintz on Friday and Saturday morning.

“You need some rest,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “We’ve been fortunate that we are one of the few teams that didn’t have to pause for COVID, so that is why we were able to get the weekend off. I will know Wednesday when we start playing the game [vs. BC], if we wanted to keep playing or the rest will help us.”

NC State took Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and then practiced Friday and Saturday and today.

“We don’t have much depth [due to injuries] and our guys were tired,” Keatts said. “The week before, we played a lot of games.”

Another by-product of the lay-off was it allowed the coaches to help players get back on track. Sophomore point guard Cam Hayes was able to work on his game after a difficult second season. He’s averaging 7.4 points per game and shooting 33 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from the three-point arc.

Hayes came alive for 14 points and five rebounds at Georgia Tech, giving him some momentum for the last four regular season games. Keatts said he has been sticking with Hayes, who continues to play hard.

“He has had better practices,” Keatts said. “I think he has put together several practices back-to-back where he has practiced and played good basketball. It carried over into the game [at GT].

“He’s had a tough year [shooting the ball], but to his credit, he hasn’t put his head down and laid down, and has continued to work.”

First-year Boston College coach Earl Grant has the Eagles at 9-16 behind the brothers duo of senior point guard Makai Ashton-Langford and sophomore small forward DeMarr Langford. They have combined for 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. Ashton-Langford transferred in from Providence, and his brother joined soon joined him, with NC State one of his finalists.

Boston College fell 76-56 at Syracuse on Saturday and host Florida State tonight.

“Earl has done a good job with his team,” Keatts said. “They compete and play hard and that is what you want when you come in and take over a program.”