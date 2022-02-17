One could say that sports is the family business for NC State senior signee Liron “L.J.” Thomas Jr.

Thomas’ father, Liron Thomas Sr., went to Hinds (Miss.) C.C. and transferred to play safety at Auburn in 1995. L.J. Thomas’ older sister, Constance Thomas, played guard at Penn State for a year and is now a sophomore for Georgia Southern. His uncle, wide receiver Joslin Shaw, played football at Florida State, and other relatives have played football at Alcorn State, Ohio and Buffalo.