Sophomore WR Anthony Roberts could be Triangle battle

ROLESVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Anthony Roberts Jr. could have an old fashioned Triangle recruiting battle.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Roberts was offered by NC State wide receiver coach Joker Phillips on Jan. 10, and plans to make an unofficial visit down the road in the near future.

Roberts’ father, Anthony Roberts Sr., played safety for Duke, and his uncle, the late Desmond Roberts, played backup center at NC State and finished up at Fayetteville State. Desmond Roberts, who was in the class of 2007, passed away in a tragic car accident in 2016.