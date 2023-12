Connecticut sophomore tight end Justin Joly saw enough on his official visit to NC State that he didn't need another official visit.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound tight end caught 56 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns to set the UConn single-season record for tight ends. Joly narrowed his list to NC State, Indiana and Louisville last week.

Joly had four catches for 38 yards in the season opener against NC State this season, and had one catch for a yard a year ago at Carter-Finley Stadium. Little did he know at the time he would one day be playing for NCSU.