Thursday's adidas 3SSB event recap

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The third day of the adidas 3SSB championships took place Thursday and NC State coach Kevin Keatts made an appearance in Rock Hill, S.C.

Thursday was the first day for college coaches to hit the road, and Keatts spent his day at a Phenom Hoops Report event that featured CP3 and Team United squads, and then he came to adidas.

One of the big priorities Thursday was to see Canadian senior guard Adriel Nyorha, who is going to Winston-Salem Christian. Louisville, Ky., native Kaden Magwood of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy also drew a host of coaches, including Keatts while playing with Team Loaded VA.

adidas 3SSB Thurday recap

