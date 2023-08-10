Alexander-Felton said he after both his trips to NC State, he knew wanted to play for the Pack.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect officially visited June 16-18 and then returned unofficially for Alpha Wolf on July 28. The one-two punch of those trips made it easy for Alexander-Felton to pick NC State over Maryland, Pittsburgh, Central Florida and Georgia Tech.

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High senior defensive end Josh Alexander-Felton did his due diligence about NC State, culminating in his verbal commitment Friday.

“I felt welcomed,” Alexander-Felton said. “It was kind of both [on the two trips].

The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder tallied 59 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last year in Edgewater’s three-man line, which is similar to NC State’s.

The chance to learn from defensive line coach Charley Wiles was a strong draw for Alexander-Felton. The Wolfpack offered him March 8, 2023, and the five-plus months of getting recruited by Wiles proved he could trust him. It also helped that numerous family members were able to come on the two trips.

“[Coach Wiles] was excited and ecstatic job,” Alexander-Felton said. “It was emotional because they had been recruiting me.

“[Coach Dave Doeren], it was good talk to him. We have spoken many times and is very arms open and welcoming.”

Alexander-Felton is ranked No. 51 nationally at strongside defensive end by Rivals.com in the class of 2024.

Alexander-Felton accumulated at least 25 scholarship offers including Power Five Conference programs NC State, Virginia, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Illinois, West Virginia, Central Florida and Pittsburgh.

It helped that Alexander-Felton was able to meet several of NCSU’s other class of 2024 members. He and Burlington (N.C.) Cummings senior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor both announced last Friday evening. The class of 2024 wants to build off NC State’s recent success.

“I met most of them that were in my recruiting class,” Alexander-Felton said. “I got their perspective on NC State. We don’t want to convince anyone to do anything, but it is their own choice, but that is how we are.”

Now, Alexander-Felton can concentrate on his senior year. Edgewater went 12-1 before falling 42-13 to Orlando Jones in the playoffs.

This could be the last year Alexander-Felton plays with his fraternal twin brother, talented defensive back Jayden Alexander-Felton.

“We are trying to find him a home right now [for college,” Josh Alexander-Felton said. “It’s a process. It’s all we grew up doing, wanting to play college football. This is the dream.”