There have been many long-lasting memories in NC State Wolfpack athletics history, with the 1983 national title game in men's basketball forever carrying the torch as the brightest of them all. The Wolfpacker decided to do a bracket to determine what was the best game of the 2000s at NC State. In a difficult narrowing-down process that was sure to leave out some of the best moments, 32 contests were chosen for the tournament and divided into four regions: Carter-Finley, PNC Arena, Doak Field and Reynolds Coliseum. They were seeded one through eight in each region, and in the end we will have the ultimate game since the turn of the millennium. The first round games of the Carter-Finley Region have been conducted. The first two games can be seen here while the second pair are here. The first two games of the PNC Region are complete, with the one seed (a win over No. 1 Duke in 2004 in men's basketball) and the four seed (the 2010 football win over No. 3 Florida State) moving on. The latter advanced in a tiebreaker after the final vote was dead even with the five seed (win over UNC at PNC Arena while College Gameday was in town).

Updated PNC Arena Region bracket

No. 3 seed women's hoops vs. No. 2 UNC in 2007 against No. 6 seed football vs. Notre Dame in 2016

3 seed vs. No. 2 UNC 2007 (Women's basketball) There were not many dry eyes in the building on this evening.

It was already a special night at Reynolds Coliseum as the court was named after legendary women’s head coach Kay Yow prior to tip-off against arch-rival UNC. The NC State players gave Yow, who was battling breast cancer, an inspired performance to make the night even more memorable. An unranked Wolfpack squad upset the No. 2 ranked Tar Heels, 72-65, in the first ever game played on Kay Yow Court. NC State jumped out to a 28-12 lead and at one point led 44-18 in the first half.

6 seed vs. Notre Dame 2016 (Football) Typically a 10-3 victory in football would not be so memorable, but this game was played in the middle of a hurricane. In what was supposed to be a celebration of 100 years of Wolfpack football, the game was played-on as Hurricane Matthew ripped through North Carolina. Most of the contest was played in the peak of the worst conditions of the day. NC State’s Dexter Wright scooped up a loose ball on a punt blocked by Pharaoh McKever early in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to give the Wolfpack the first and only touchdown of the game.



No. 2 seed football at No. 10 Florida State in 2001 against No. 7 seed women's basketball vs. No. 2 Notre Dame in 2017

2 seed at No. 10 Florida State 2001 (Football) Going into this game, Florida State had not lost an ACC game at home since joining the league in 1991, and legendary head coach Bobby Bowden never lost a homecoming contest at Florida State. Head coach Chuck Amato was able to break those streaks of perfection against his mentor. Running back Ray Robinson ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and NC State held with a defensive stop on the last play of the game to preserve a 34-28 victory. FSU quarterback Chris Rix's attempted touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from the NC State 15-yard line fell incomplete, setting off a wild celebration.