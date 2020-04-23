There have been many long-lasting memories in NC State Wolfpack athletics history, with the 1983 national title game in men's basketball forever carrying the torch as the brightest of them all.

The Wolfpacker decided to do a bracket to determine what was the best game of the 2000s at NC State. In a difficult narrowing-down process that was sure to leave out some of the best moments, 32 contests were chosen for the tournament and divided into four regions: Carter-Finley, PNC Arena, Doak Field and Reynolds Coliseum.

They were seeded one through eight in each region, and in the end we will have the ultimate game since the turn of the millennium.

Today is the final two games of the first round of the Carter-Finley Region. The first two games can be seen here.

Next will be the first two games of the PNC Arena Region.