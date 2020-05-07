The first round is complete in TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. It is time to begin the second round, where the choices are sure to be harder. Voting in the Carter-Finley Region is already underway. In the PNC Arena Region, one upset in the first saw the six seed, the famous Hurricane Matthew game against Notre Dame, move on. The winners of these two matchups will determine who moves on the regional final.

The complete PNC Arena Region bracket.

No. 1 seed men's basketball vs. Duke in 2004 against No. 4 seed football vs. No. 16 Florida State in 2010

TheWolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll on the message board here. 1 seed — men's basketball vs. No. 1 Duke 2004 Finding itself in the top-25 after winning four straight ACC games, NC State hosted a top-ranked Duke team starring J.J. Reddick, Luol Deng and Shelden Williams. The Blue Devils entered the contest 21-1 overall and 10-0 in the ACC. Led by 18 points from both junior Julius Hodge and senior Marcus Melvin, NC State pulled off the upset, 78-74, in front of 19,722 fans in the RBC Center. “When we hungry, we eat,” said Hodge famously after the game.

4 seed — football vs. No. 16 Florida State in 2010 Quarterback Russell Wilson ran for 69 yards and three rushing touchdowns, but it was his lone scoring pass of the night to tight end George Bryan on a fourth down conversion that gave the Wolfpack a 28-24 lead with just over two minutes to go. Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder led the Seminoles down the field to the Wolfpack four yard-line and appeared poised to take back the lead. With just under a minute to go, Ponder fumbled inexplicably while faking the handoff, and NC State star linebacker Nate Irving jumped on the loose ball seal the victory for the Wolfpack, 28-24.

TheWolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll on the message board here. 2 seed — football at No. 10 Florida State in 2001 Going into this game, Florida State had not lost an ACC game at home since joining the league in 1991, and legendary head coach Bobby Bowden never lost a homecoming contest at Florida State. Head coach Chuck Amato was able to break those streaks of perfection against his mentor. Running back Ray Robinson ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and NC State held with a defensive stop on the last play of the game to preserve a 34-28 victory. FSU quarterback Chris Rix's attempted touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from the NC State 15-yard line fell incomplete, setting off a wild celebration.

6 seed — football vs. Notre Dame in 2016 Typically a 10-3 victory in football would not be so memorable, but this game was played in the middle of a hurricane. In what was supposed to be a celebration of 100 years of Wolfpack football, the game was played-on as Hurricane Matthew ripped through North Carolina. Most of the contest was played in the peak of the worst conditions of the day. NC State’s Dexter Wright scooped up a loose ball on a punt blocked by Pharaoh McKever early in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to give the Wolfpack the first and only touchdown of the game.