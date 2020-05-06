The first round is almost complete in TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. It is time to begin the second round, where the voting is sure to be tighter. In the Carter-Finley Region, the voting results when chalk, with all the higher seeds advancing. The winners of these two matchups will determine who moves on the regional final.

The complete Carter-Finley Region bracket.

No. 1 seed football vs. Notre Dame in 2003 Gator Bowl against No. 3 seed wrestling vs. No. 8 UNC in 2020

TheWolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll on the message board here. 1 seed — Football in 2003 Gator Bowl vs. No. 11 Notre Dame NC State outscored Notre Dame 21-0 in the second quarter in what turned out to be a blowout of a game. Junior quarterback Philip Rivers was named Gator Bowl MVP after throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolfpack finished the season with a historic 11th win and ranked 11th nationally, the highest final ranking among ACC teams that season. Freshman running back T.A. McClendon added two more touchdowns on the ground. The Wolfpack defense forced three Irish interceptions and only allowed two field goals.

4 seed — Men's basketball vs. LSU in 2015 NCAA Tournament first round Sophomore big man BeeJay Anya’s floater rattled in with 0.1 seconds remaining as NC State rallied with some help from missed LSU free throws for a 66-65 win and advanced to an eventual second round matchup with No. 1 seed Villanova. Sophomore guard Anthony “Cat” Barber led the Pack with 17 points, but Anya's bucket would become a classic moment.

We've reached 2nd round of best NCSU game since 2000. In Carter-Finley region, it's No. 1 seed - Gator Bowl win in 2003 vs. No. 4 seed - buzzer-beating win over LSU in 2015 NCAA Tournament first round. Details and videos are here to help decide: https://t.co/rhqlzFY201 — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 6, 2020

No. 2 seed men's basketball vs. Villanova in 2015 NCAA Tournament against No. 3 seed wrestling vs. No. 8 UNC in 2020

TheWolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll on the message board here. 2 seed — Men's basketball in 2015 NCAA Tournament second round vs. Villanova

Following NC State’s buzzer-beating win over LSU in the first round of the tournament, the Wolfpack surprised everyone when it beat No. 1 seed Villanova, 71-68 in Pittsburgh, to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Junior guard Trevor Lacey scored 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and NC State was able to survive a furious Wildcats late push. The crying Villanova band piccolo player after the game would become a signature moment for March Madness.

3 seed — Wrestling vs. No. 8 UNC in 2020

Sophomore heavyweight Deonte Wilson scored a 5-2 decision in the final bout that gave NC State the 19-14 win over rival UNC in a top-10 matchup in Reynolds Coliseum. The two rivals were meeting in a top-10 showdown for the first time in school history, and the winner was to be determined by that concluding bout. Wilson's match came down to the last seconds. Up 3-2, he was able to fight off a late takedown attempt and reverse it into two points with about 10 seconds remaining. The Wolfpack advanced to 13-0 on the season with the victory, its seventh straight over UNC, in front of a record-setting, frenzied 4,383 fans.

Not in my house baby! pic.twitter.com/uERPj0oRQ6 — NC State Wrestling 🤼‍♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 8, 2020

Deonte Wilson with the high drama takedown in the final match. That’s the clincher for @PackWrestle and a whole lotta happiness in this video. What an atmosphere! pic.twitter.com/PXAcUFJWsf — Jeff Gravley (@JGravleySPORTS) February 8, 2020