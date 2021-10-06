The Wolfpacker's top 10 highlight plays for NC State at the bye

Five games into the season, and NC State is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC thus far, finding itself in the top 25 of both the Associated Press and coaches' polls. Along the way there have been some memorable moments. Here are our top 10 highlights of the first five games, with video courtesy the ACC Digital Network.

10. Anthony Smith's touchdown catch against Furman

A week after missing several opportunities to score on a deep pass in a loss at Mississippi State, NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and freshman receiver Anthony Smith finally connected on a long touchdown throw vs. Furman thanks to an impressive individual effort from Smith.

9. Aydan White cuts in front of the pass for the interception

Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall had a nice game against NC State, but on this particular play, Wolfpack freshman corner Aydan White got the better of Kendall.

8. Devin Carter's acrobatic catch against Louisiana Tech

A week after making a catch that would make the rounds on highlight reels across the country (still to come in the rankings), redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter was able to make an acrobatic, downfield catch against Louisiana Tech despite behind held (multiple times) by the defender.

7. Bam Knight takes it to the house in the opener

What may be most impressive about sophomore running back Zonovan Knight's long touchdown run in the 45-0 win over South Florida was the blocking to set up a lane for Knight to show off his speed.

6. Tanner Ingle gets his first career interception in style

Junior safety Tanner Ingle made sure he would not drop his chance at his first career pick, pinning the football against his helmet to hold onto it.

5. Isaiah Moore assist to Drake Thomas on the interception

A key play in the win over Clemson was this defensive turnover forced by the Wolfpack that began with redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore tipping a pass that sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas was able to corral in for the interception.

4. Jakeen Harris calls game against Louisiana Tech

NC State ended up having to defend to the last play in its win over Louisiana Tech, but it held on thanks to the interception from sophomore safety Jakeen Harris.

3. Ricky Person would not be denied

Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. left a poor Louisiana Tech defender in his wake on his way to the end zone in the run of the year thus far for NC State.

2. Emeka Emezie makes a big-time TD catch against Clemson

Remember Ingle pinning the pick to his helmet? Senior receiver Emeka Emezie also did it, just against Clemson and it counted for six points.

1. The catch against Clemson