NC State in both Top 25 polls

NC State remains at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press top 25, but it makes a jump in the coaches' poll and debuts there at No. 22. A week ago, NC State was 28th when including the others receiving votes tally.

The Pack (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) was jumped by Wake Forest in the AP poll, and the Demon Deacons are now the top-rated conference team at No. 19.

The coaches also had WFU highest, checking in at No. 20. Clemson, who fell out of the AP poll, is No. 21 in the coaches' version, one spot ahead of NC State.