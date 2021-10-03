 NC State Wolfpack football in both Top 25 polls
NC State in both Top 25 polls

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
NC State remains at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press top 25, but it makes a jump in the coaches' poll and debuts there at No. 22. A week ago, NC State was 28th when including the others receiving votes tally.

The Pack (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) was jumped by Wake Forest in the AP poll, and the Demon Deacons are now the top-rated conference team at No. 19.

The coaches also had WFU highest, checking in at No. 20. Clemson, who fell out of the AP poll, is No. 21 in the coaches' version, one spot ahead of NC State.

NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren and NC State is ranked No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 22 in coaches rankings. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

AP Top 25

Here is the full AP Top 25.

1. Alabama (53 first place votes)

2. Georgia (9)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Alabama (63 first place votes)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. Cincinnati

7. Ohio State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Notre Dame

14. Kentucky

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Arkansas

17. Ole Miss

18. Florida

19. Auburn

20. Wake Forest

21. Clemson

22. NC State

23. Texas

24. SMU

25. Arizona State

——

