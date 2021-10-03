NC State in both Top 25 polls
NC State remains at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press top 25, but it makes a jump in the coaches' poll and debuts there at No. 22. A week ago, NC State was 28th when including the others receiving votes tally.
The Pack (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) was jumped by Wake Forest in the AP poll, and the Demon Deacons are now the top-rated conference team at No. 19.
The coaches also had WFU highest, checking in at No. 20. Clemson, who fell out of the AP poll, is No. 21 in the coaches' version, one spot ahead of NC State.
AP Top 25
Here is the full AP Top 25.
1. Alabama (53 first place votes)
2. Georgia (9)
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. NC State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Alabama (63 first place votes)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. Cincinnati
7. Ohio State
8. Michigan
9. Oregon
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Notre Dame
14. Kentucky
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Arkansas
17. Ole Miss
18. Florida
19. Auburn
20. Wake Forest
21. Clemson
22. NC State
23. Texas
24. SMU
25. Arizona State
