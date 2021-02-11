Life in a fantasy world can be fun, so let’s take a trip to one for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.

What would the fantasy 2022 class look like? The Wolfpacker has made its first version.

For our class, we used a 15-player group, picking up eight recruits on offense and seven on defense. We do use a small dose of reality by choosing guys with whom the Wolfpack has at least a small shot at landing, although some of those odds are much longer than others.

For the offense, we broke it down as follows:

• One quarterback

• Two running backs

• One receiver

• One tight end

• Two offensive tackles

• One interior lineman