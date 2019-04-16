With the spring game in the books, here is an updated look at our projected depth chart for the offense. Related link: Pre-spring projected depth chart on offense

Quarterback — R.-So. Matt McKay or R-Fr. Devin Leary or R-So. Bailey Hockman

Matthew McKay may have been the most consistent in the spring Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

In pre-spring, we listed the quarterbacks in alphabetical order. Coming out of spring, we ranked them in our best guess pecking order heading into fall camp. However, the reality is that the top three will continue to see equal reps with the first string, and a firm decision on a starter won't likely be made until the final days of preseason camp going into the first game week preparations. Don't count on a starter being named until the opener against East Carolina on Aug. 31. McKay earned praise in the spring for his comfort zone in the offense, and it showed during the spring game when he overcame a slow start (three passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage) to complete 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while also rushing four times for 28 yards and an additional score. Leary may offer the most upside with his arm strength. He completed 12 of 23 passes for 104 yards and a TD and led the first scoring drive of the spring game. Yet Leary showed that sometimes he trusts his arm strength too much, forcing some passes and having the scrimmage's lone turnover when he threw an interception. If there is one thing seventh-year NC State head coach Dave Doeren preaches above all else for quarterbacks it is to manage the game. If Leary can cut down on mistakes, he could become a favorite for the job. Hockman, a transfer from Florida State, has an important summer ahead. He performed well overall, also completing 12 of 23 passes for 135 yards, including a 61-yard TD pass to redshirt sophomore Max Fisher. He still appears to be trying to find his comfort zone in the offense after arriving in January.

Running back — Starter: So. Ricky Person Jr.; Reserve: Fr. Zonovan Knight

Zonovan Knight was the star of the spring game. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

The big story emerging offensively from spring was the debut of Knight, a four-star early enrollee from Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C. Knight ran 17 times for 139 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, in the spring game. That, coupled with the comments from coaches throughout the spring, was enough to move Knight onto our projected two deep at the end of spring. It's not out of the question that Knight could end even challenging a healthy Person, who sat out the spring, for a starting job. But doing well in practices and games are two different things, and Person proved himself last year in actual action. He ran 112 times for 471 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie despite missing four games with injuries, and played injured in several other contests. That included a 100-yard rushing effort against Virginia.

Wide receiver — Starters: Jr. Emeka Emezie, R-Jr. C.J. Riley and R-So. Thayer Thomas; Reserves: R-Fr. Devin Carter, R-Sr. Tabari Hines and R-Fr. Jasiah Provillon

C.J. Riley led the receivers with six receptions for 113 yards in the spring game. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

There are no changes here. Emezie is the accomplished veteran, having caught 53 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns last year. Riley also has considerable experience and hauled in 28 receptions for 315 yards and two scores. The hope is for more consistency from Riley as he gets his chance to move into a primary receiver role, and he provided optimism for that by making six receptions for 113 yards in the spring game. Backing up on the outside will likely be the rookie duo of Carter and Provillon. Carter, in particular, had an active spring game with six receptions for 60 yards, and may be in position to be the top reserve option. The battle this fall will likely come in the slot. Thomas had a great rookie season with 34 receptions for 383 yards and three scores while backing up NFL-bound Jakobi Meyers. He was a popular target for the QBs operating the first string in the spring game, catching five passes for 39 yards, including a three-yard TD from Leary. However, Hines was one of the ACC's best slot receivers while at Wake Forest, catching 53 passes for 683 yards and seven scores. He transferred after that year to Oregon, but was set behind by a knee injury and ended up redshirting. He will arrive this summer at NC State as a grad transfer and if fully healthy should find his way onto the depth chart. Freshman slot receiver Keyon Lesane did flash in the spring game with four receptions for 44 yards and could be a candidate for the depth chart if either Hines or Thomas cannot go for whatever reason.

Tight end — Starter: R-Jr. Cary Angeline; Reserve: R-Jr. Dylan Autenrieth

Expectations are high for Cary Angeline, the former transfer from USC. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

To be fair, there are two sets of tight ends on the roster. Angeline is a "H" tight end, which is more of a receiver in the offense. If the spring game is an indication, Angeline could be more featured this fall, which is sure to make Wolfpack fans happy. The 6-foot-7, 254-pound former transfer from USC caught nine passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last year, but in the spring game, he had three catches for 33 yards and a score. If the spring game carries over to the regular season, Angeline could have a 40-catch type year. Backing him up at the "H" tight end will likely be redshirt junior Dylan Parham, a converted quarterback who caught two passes for 11 yards last year. Autenrieth is the primary "X" tight end, which is essentially a fullback-type. He did catch a two-yard pass in the spring game. There will be games where Autenrieth starts, depending on what formation NC State opens up the game. Walk-on redshirt sophomore Thomas Ruocchio, who had an eight-yard catch at the scrimmage, is likely the second option there.

Offensive line — Starters (left to right on line): R-Sr. Tyrone Riley, R-Jr. Joe Sculthorpe, R-So. Grant Gibson, Jr. Joshua Fedd-Jackson, R-Jr. Justin Witt; Reserves (left to right): R-Sr. Emanuel McGirt Jr., R-So. Bryson Speas, R-So. Kollin Byers, R-Jr. Justin Chase, R-Jr. Kendall Brown

Joseph Sculthorpe (front) is sure to start on the interior of the offensive line. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker