With spring practices starting Saturday, here is a pre-spring look at The Wolfpacker's projected fall depth chart for the offensive side of the football.

Quarterback — Bailey Hockman OR Devin Leary Or Matt McKay

McKay ran for a touchdown last year against Georgia State. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

To be clear, we listed them in alphabetical order. Each of these quarterbacks will be practicing in the spring. So will early enrollee Ty Evans, a former Gatorade Player of the Year in Colorado and Elite 11 quarterback who won two state titles at Palmer Ridge High near Colorado Springs, but for now we think Evans will have to work his way up into the competition. Our guess is that each of the quarterbacks bring different elements to the table: • McKay has the limited experience, completing 7 of 8 passes for 87 yards a year ago and running for 36 yards and a touchdown. He knows the offense the best and brings the most athleticism to the position. • Leary is like Evans in that he was an Elite 11 QB and Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey who won two state titles. He also has a huge arm and can spin it. Leary was probably the most highly rated of the three coming out of high school. • Hockman was probably the most heavily recruited, originally committing to Georgia before signing with Florida State. His decision to leave Tallahassee was bemoaned by the Seminoles faithful. He reputedly plays with a swagger and moxie.

Running back — Starter: Ricky Person Jr.; Reserve: Trent Pennix

Person rushed for 108 yards in a win over Virginia last fall. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Person is a former Rivals100 product who showed if healthy he would probably justify the ranking. He ran 112 times for 471 yards and two touchdowns and caught another score in his rookie season, playing nine games while missing four contests with injuries. He unquestionably is the likely feature back. Pennix took advantage of the four-game rule and redshirted last year, rushing 22 times for 68 yards and catching five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds he is the biggest running back on the roster. The X-factor could be early enrollee Zonovan Knight, a four-star speedster who had a huge senior season at Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C. and followed up by being the offensive MVP for the state of North Carolina's team in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., in December.

Wide Receiver — Starters: Emeka Emezie, C.J. Riley and Thayer Thomas; Reserves: Devin Carter, Tabari Hines and Jasiah Provillon

Thomas, a former walk-on, was a weapon last season in the slot. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

For now the starters seem pretty clear. Emezie, a junior, in particular is well set after catching 53 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns last fall. At the other outside receiver is Riley. The redshirt junior hauled in 28 receptions for 315 yards and two scores and is arguably the Pack's most physically gifted receiver at 6-foot-4, 204 pounds and sub-4.5 second speed in the 40-yard dash. Provillon was a well-regarded pickup in the 2018 class, while Carter garnered considerable buzz from the offensive coaches last fall. Both redshirted, although Carter was able to play the maximum four games and caught an 11-yard pass against East Carolina. The biggest competition will likely come in the slot. Thomas caught 34 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season, but he will be challenged in the preseason by Hines, a grad transfer from Oregon. Prior to last season, Hines played at Wake Forest and was one of the better slot receivers in the league in 2017 when he had 53 receptions for 683 yards and seven scores.

Tight end — Cary Angeline or Dylan Autenrieth

Angeline made a quick impact after transferring from USC and may have a larger role in 2019. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Who starts may be a matter of technicality based on formation. Autenrieth is considered the primary "X tight end" which is more of a end-line tight end or fullback role. Autenrieth is more known as a blocker, although he did catch two passes for 27 yards in a win at Louisville. Angeline, a 6-foot-7, 254-pounder who can run fairly well for his size, is the primary "H tight end" which is more of a receiver in the offense. He had to sit out the first two games as part of his transfer from Southern Cal, but in 11 contests Angeline hauled in nine passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. His 18.8 yards per catch average was the highest on the team among those with multiple receptions, and odds are good his role will increase this fall. Both are redshirt juniors.

Offensive line — Starters: (left to right on line) Tyrone Riley, Bryson Speas, Joe Sculthorpe, Joshua Fedd-Jackson, Justin Witt; Reserves: (left to right) Emanuel McGirt Jr., Justin Chase, Grant Gibson, Kollin Byers and Jalynn Strickland

Sculthorpe has a chance to start at center or guard this fall. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker