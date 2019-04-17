With the spring game in the books, here is an updated look at our projected depth chart for the defense. Earlier Tuesday, we took our best guess at the offense. Here it is for the defense:

Defensive end — Starters: R-Sr. James Smith-Williams and 6th-Sr. Deonte Holden; Reserves: R-So. Ibrahim Kante and R-So. Xavier Lyas

Lyas (left) is in the mix for a starting job at defensive end. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Outside Smith-Williams, who was honored with getting the chance to wear the coveted No. 1 jersey next season, the defensive end rotation still likely needs the fall to sort itself out. Smith-Williams was quiet in the spring game, but he showed his value a year ago when he posted 37 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and six sacks, in 12 games. Holden did not participate in spring practices because he was in Paris studying abroad, but he gets the nod here thanks to his experience. He started twice last season and finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Kante and Lyas were in the rotation last fall. Kante started a game and totaled 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack. Lyas will be remembered for his two-sack performance against Florida State and added a sack in the spring game. They will pushed by young players, however, notably redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli and early enrollee Savion Jackson. Boletepeli had three tackles and a pass breakup in the spring scrimmage, while Jackson assisted on three hits and added a quarterback pressure. If early enrollee Terrell Dawkins can add strength, he could also get into the mix. Dawkins (6-foot-4, 232 pounds), recorded three tackles, including one for a 10-yard loss, in the spring game.

Defensive tackle — Starters: R-Sr. Larrell Murchison and So. Alim McNeill; Reserves: R-Jr. Val Martin and R-Fr. Derrick Eason

Early enrollee Joshua Harris (white jersey in middle of tackle) could factor into the mix as well. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

On the surface, there were no changes from our preseason projected spring depth chart, but that does not paint an accurate picture of the situation. Head coach Dave Doeren called Martin one of the most improved players on defense, and Martin is challenging McNeill for the starting nose tackle position next to Murchison, who sat out a good chunk of spring with an injury. Martin notched six tackles in four games during his first season after transferring in from Iowa Western Community College, while McNeill showed considerable potential in his rookie campaign with 24 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. Martin had three tackles in the spring game, while McNeill registered one hit, a pressure and a pass breakup. The promising Eason enjoyed a nice debut this spring at defensive tackle, making a sack and a quarterback pressure while subbing for Murchison. Murchison remains the headliner at the position after tallying 34 tackles, including eight for loss and four sacks, in 2018. The other wildcard is the potential of early enrollee and former four-star recruit Joshua Harris, who exploded in the second half of the spring contest with seven tackles, including a team-high six solo hits and one tackle for a loss. If the 6-4, 352-pound Harris can get his weight down and be in proper shape, he has a chance to give NC State a five-player rotation on the interior of the defensive line.

Linebackers — Starters: R-So. Isaiah Moore and R-Jr. Brock Miller; Reserves: Jr. Louis Acceus and R-Fr. Payton Wilson

Miller returned an interception 22 yards in the spring game. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

This is another position where we did not make any changes, but there's a chance things could look different in the fall. Moore had an impressive rookie season, tallying 69 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. Miller started twice last year and finished with 22 tackles. In the spring game, Miller added five hits and an interception. Acceus, though, was also active in the scrimmage, making four tackles, including assisting on one for a loss. He started once last year and notched 25 tackles in 12 games. Our bet is on the ballyhooed Wilson to get into the mix, but other freshmen like redshirt C.J. Hart Jr. and early enrollees Drake Thomas and Jaylon Scott could also figure into the equation. Hart tied for team-high with seven tackles in the scrimmage, while Thomas — who was praised by Doeren during the spring — registered four hits.

Cornerbacks — Starters: Sr. Nick McCloud and Jr. Chris Ingram; Reserves: So. Teshaun Smith and Sr. Kishawn Miller

Early enrollee Shyheim Battle talks to position coach George Barlow during the spring. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

This will be an intense competition in the fall, but the position (like the offensive line) was hit hard by injuries in the spring. McCloud, Smith and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer all missed time, including the spring game. McCloud and Ingram are both returning starters. McCloud had 51 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions last year, while Ingram added a team-high nine pass breakups. Doeren thought that Ingram in particular has built off his first season as a starter. They will be pushed, however, by both promising young players and an improved Miller, a junior college transfer who actually started the 2018 opener against James Madison. Smith tallied 11 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception while flashing considerable potential as a rookie. Palmer was very well regarded coming in the 2018 class before getting hurt in the summer. Another intriguing young talent is early enrollee and former four-star prep Shyheim Battle, who had a solid spring game with seven tackles, including one for a loss.

Safeties — Starters: R-Sr. Jarius Morehead and Sr. Tim Kidd-Glass; Reserves: R-Jr. Isaiah Stallings and So. Tanner Ingle

Kidd-Glass (34) is likely to get significant reps in 2019. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

The two deep remains unchanged here as well. Morehead is the undisputed captain of the group. The likely three-year starter finished second on the team with 81 tackles and led the way with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, last year. Stallings remains the favorite to back him up. Whomever starts between Kidd-Glass and Ingle may be a matter of technicality, as odds are good both will play considerable reps. Kidd-Glass recorded 31 tackles in 2018, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, forced two fumbles and broke up two passes. Ingle, who played at nickel, debuted with 44 tackles, including three for loss, and also forced a pair of fumbles. One player who could challenge for time in the depth chart is converted corner and sophomore De'Von Graves. The former four-star signing had seven tackles and a pass breakup in an active spring game performance. He played in eight games as a freshman and made three tackles.

Nickel — Starter: R-Sr. Stephen Griffin; Reserve: So. Tyler Baker-Williams

Griffin, a former Tennessee transfer, started six games for the Pack last year. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker