TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 7

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football recruiting: Who’s next
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football’s Class of 2021
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State deptgh chart breakdown – offensive line: “Ickey” could be a future star
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State football preview: Pack seeks rebound after slide in 2019
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
🙏🏽 @GameofInchesHSS pic.twitter.com/Hmjh0EEVgc— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) September 6, 2020
.@ReidsvilleBB senior PG Breon Pass (@PassBreon ) has announced his final 4 schools. NC State, Ga. Tech, ECU and Providence. @WFMY #wfmysports @WFMYhss pic.twitter.com/p236APBy7K— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 6, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from North Carolina State University 🐺 #gopack pic.twitter.com/8NcuUy6uaU— Jackson Vick (@jmv__out) September 6, 2020
The Jaguars are signing QB Mike Glennon to their practice squad, per source. One of many teams utilizing a practice squad spot on a veteran QB.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2020
49ers' practice squad includes Kevin White, Dontae Johnson, Dion Jordan, Johnathan Cyprien— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2020
Trea Turner leaves Atlanta on a 5-game hitting streak and the highest batting average in baseball at .365. His @fangraphs WAR is over +2.0 and he is legitimately a Top-5 player in all of baseball. pic.twitter.com/koXbAeld55— Talk Nats ⚾ (@TalkNats2) September 6, 2020
Updated MLB OPS leaders:— D.J. Short (@djshort) September 6, 2020
Ian Happ - 1.093
Mike Trout - 1.071
Nelson Cruz - 1.059
Trea Turner - 1.053
Dominic Smith - 1.043
Fernando Tatis Jr. - 1.043
Fun list!
Nailed it 💅👌 @Kiaraleslie30 pic.twitter.com/0DXOcJHYVP— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) September 6, 2020
SwimSwam Podcast: Norris, Cotter, Weaver, & Ponsler on NC State Commitment https://t.co/vMIMkF9ylQ— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) September 7, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
