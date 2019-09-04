The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State football's schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State football commit Davin Vann is a strong competitor
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — ACC, SEC programs pursue 4-star Atlanta guard Matthew Cleveland
• The Wolfpacker — Senior John Hugley enjoyed first trip to NC State
• GoPack.com — Whatever It Takes: Episode 1
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: James Smith-Williams
• Technician — Men’s soccer impresses in opening games of the regular season
• Technician — Women’s soccer showing plenty of life going into September
• Technician — NC State looks to start strong at home against Iowa Hawkeyes
• Technician — Volleyball gets favorable draw in weekend VCU Invitational
Tweets of the day
David “Skywalker” Thompson lives up to his nickname to try to block a Keith Wilkes shot as Bill Walton goes airborne as well. This was in the 1974 NCAA tourney pic.twitter.com/3oDM0KU0NT— Sports Days Past (@SportsDaysPast) September 4, 2019
Thanks for the love and support the last couple of weeks. Been a roller coaster of emotions. But time to play football. Let’s go!!!! The climb begins. !! pic.twitter.com/wJYQU9fc4v— Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) September 3, 2019
Teenage me didn’t appreciate Boone so App State was a no. I did give serious consideration to Charlotte because I got into their computer science program. However, First Year College at NC State was the best decision since I figured out pretty quick CSC was not the life for me. https://t.co/Lw2TZDDfLO— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) September 4, 2019
Video of the day
——
