News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: NC State football commit Davin Vann is a strong competitor

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Cary (N.C.) High football coach Jason Wilkes has a simple word he uses often when describing his star player Davin Vann: competitive.“He just wants to be a winner, everything he does,” Wilkes said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}