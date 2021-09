The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 2

Clemson is the undisputed favorite to win the ACC, but the general agreement is that NC State may be the best of the rest in the conference's Atlantic Division.

The journey to find out whether that is true or not begins Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, where for the first time since 2019 a full house is expected as NC State opens its season against visiting South Florida.

In today's newsstand, we preview the excitement of the start of ACC football and share some recruiting offers in football.

Let's get to it.