Pack Pros: Former NC State players learn roster fates

Teams had to get down to their 53-player limits by 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Several former Pack players were among those cut by their respective teams: • The Philadelphia Eagles let tight end Cary Angeline (2018-20) loose after picking him up in the middle of the month. The undrafted free agent had originally been cut by the Arizona Cardinals. • Defensive back Dontae Johnson (2010-13) was released by the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson played in 13 games with three starts for San Francisco in 2020 and posted 20 tackles (13 solo) and a sack with three passes broken up and two quarterback hurries. • Former NC State/Notre Dame corner Nick McCloud (2016-19) tried to make the Buffalo Bills roster as an undrafted free agent but was released. • Tight end Thaddeus Moss, who played one season for NC State (2016) before transferring to LSU, was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. • One of the most popular players in NC State history, do-it-all Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), is available after not surviving the final cuts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Samuels had nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 14 games played, including one start. • Former offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe (2017-20), who like Angeline was trying to make a roster as an undrafted free agent, was cut by the Atlanta Falcons. • Veteran offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy (2008-11) was an August pick-up by the New Orleans Saints, but he did not survive the final cuts. Sweezy has started 104 games and played in 13 more since being drafted in the seventh round by Seattle in 2012. Here are the players that did survive the final cuts.

Former NC State Football Players In The NFL

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 2019 first-round pick has started every game over his two seasons in the NFL, and it is highly likely he will continue in that role in 2021 ... It will be an important season for Bradbury since the Vikings will have to make a decision on the lucrative fifth-year option in his rookie contract following the 2021 campaign.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: After completing 2 of 8 passes for 17 yards and running 17 times for 19 yards and three touchdowns while serving as Philip Rivers' backup in Indianapolis, Brissett signed as a free agent in the offseason with the Dolphins on a one-year deal and will back up starter Tua Tagovailoa ... The Dolphins kept only two quarterbacks ... It will be Brissett's third team as he enters his sixth season in the NFL ... In his career, Brissett is 586-of-983 passing for 6,459 yards and 31 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and has rushed for 583 yards and 12 scores.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris is entering the final year of a two-year, $8-million contract he signed with the Panthers in 2020 and appears to be a favorite to resume starting duties at strong safety ... Last year, Burris posted 53 tackles (34 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 13 games, 12 of them starts ... Set career highs in tackles and starts in a season. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: During the offseason the Broncos, expectedly, picked up Chubb's fifth-year option, valued at more than $12.7 million … Had offseason ankle surgery but is expected to be 100 percent by the time the season opens ... Chubb made the Pro Bowl last season after he notched 42 tackles (26 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games, all starts ... Has made 20.5 sacks in his first three years in the NFL despite playing only four contests in year two due to a torn ACL.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Last year, Cole had 40 punts for an average of 44.1 yards (net of 40.1 yards) while placing 19 inside the 20.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon is set to be a part of his sixth team after signing with the New York Giants on a one-year, $1.35-million contract ... He will back up starter Daniel Jones, and they are the only two QBs kept by the Giants ... Last season, Glennon started five games and completed 111 of 179 passes (62.0 percent) for 1,072 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing six times for 17 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars and accumulated a passer rating of 80.1 ... In his career, Glennon has completed 599 of 980 passes for 6,235 yards and 43 touchdowns with 25 interceptions for the Jaguars, Tampa Bay (2013-16), Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018) and Raiders (2019). DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill begins his fourth season in the NFL with a new team after the New York Giants traded him to Cincinnati in exchange for center Billy Price ... Last season, Hill totaled 32 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 15 contests ... Through three years in the league, Hill has 116 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines safely made the cut for the 53-man roster ... Had 63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns, 89 carries for 380 yards and three scores, and 30 punt returns with an average of 10.0 yards per runback during the regular season to help the Colts reach the playoffs ... In three seasons with the team that drafted him in the fourth round, Hines has 893 yards and seven scores rushing, and 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six more touchdowns ... Has also returned a pair of punts to the end zone.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Jones was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and is done for the season ... Last season, the former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers had a breakout campaign in his first full-time season as a starter ... Had 83 tackles (59 solo), an interception and a pass breakup while starting all 12 contests he played ... Jones was an unrestricted free agent who re-signed with Jacksonville for one year and just over $1.1 million ... He has 211 career tackles, including seven for loss and three sacks, plus two interceptions and six pass breakups. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones appears likely to resume his starting role in what will be his fourth season with the Chargers ... Last year, he had 34 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries in 13 games, all starts ... The former third-round pick has 81 career hits, including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), New York Giants: Larsen injured his knee in the preseason finale and has been placed on injured reserve ... Larsen has played for Tampa Bay (2010-13, 2020), Chicago (2016, 2019) and Miami (2017-18) in his 11 years in the pros since originally being drafted by New England in the sixth round in 2010 ... He has made 88 career starts and played in 137 contests while getting a Super Bowl ring last year with the Bucs. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: The former undrafted free agent impressed in the preseason but has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list ... His final fate will be decided when he's been cleared from that list ... Had nine tackles, including two for loss and one sack, and three quarterback hurries in seven appearances last year for the Eagles ... Has 34 career tackles, including eight for loss and 5.5 sacks.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The third-round draft choice and rookie has been an instant hit and looks to be in line to be a day-one starter for the Lions ... The Athletic recently noted that "teammates have not stopped raving about" McNeill ... They added: "It’s almost difficult to comprehend how well McNeill, at 6-feet-2 and 330 pounds, moves laterally. So, the Lions can stick him at zero-tech in their base 3-4 and ask him to eat space, but also trust him to move laterally and eliminate gaps that way. Thus far, McNeill has been an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s scheme." WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Appears locked in as one of New England's top three receivers in 2021 (and will be catching passes from rookie QB Mac Jones after Cam Newton was cut) ... Had 59 receptions for 729 yards in the 15 games in which he was active last season ... Also threw two touchdown passes in 2020, his second season with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: During his rookie season, Murchison had five stops (one solo) in nine games played ... Murchison is favored to be a backup in 2021. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Finished last season with 89 tackles (55 solo), including five for loss, and two passes broken up while starting 15 of 16 games ... The former third-round pick is expected to continue in his role as a starter in year three of his career.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played in every game last season — however, all but one came as a reserve and he's expected to continue in that role ... Richardson, after missing his rookie season with an injury, has played 31 games over the past two years with three starts.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played 13 games in his rookie season and had seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks) ... The seventh-round pick is hoping for an increased role in year two with Washington.