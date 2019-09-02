The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 34, ECU 6
• The Wolfpacker — Shakeel Moore down to seven, planning visits
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State defense vs. East Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State offense vs. East Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack football enjoys its opener
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Quarterback Matt McKay rates his first game as NC State starter a ‘pretty solid job’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Five key plays in NC State’s win over ECU
• Technician — Wolfpack loses defensive battle in overtime
• Technician — Takeaways from NC State’s blowout victory over ECU
• Technician — Meyers, Cole III among Pack Pros earning spots on regular season rosters
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack look back: Sinking the ship
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack falls to St. John’s in 2OT thriller
• Minneapolis Star Tribune — Vikings rookie center Garrett Bradbury will butt heads anytime
Tweets of the day
The latest update shows #Dorian as a category 3 hurricane as it nears the NC coast late Thursday. #wral pic.twitter.com/iOaOqArziu— Aimee Wilmoth (@WRALAimee) September 2, 2019
WOLFPACK DOMINATES PIRATES@PigskinMatt throws for 300+ yards and finishes with 3 total TDs in his first career start as @PackFootball gets the 34-6 win vs ECU 💪💪— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) August 31, 2019
LISTEN to the “Best of the Best” @PackRadio highlights!!! #1Pack1Goal https://t.co/ZyfTh8zPH1
Undrafted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers smiles as he draws a large media crowd after making the initial 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/ePXPMegwX3— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2019
NC State just offered @teamloadednc junior JaDun Michael @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/726DkxMxr0— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 1, 2019
NC State's pass breakdown from the ECU game, in virtual YP form pic.twitter.com/D3RiUBBWyF— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 1, 2019
"Hey, Joe .. how is Matt McKay different than Ryan Finley?"— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 1, 2019
Perfect lead block by TE Dylan Autenrieth on McKay's 21-yard TD run pic.twitter.com/ulYzaWWRrd
Nice design on the second-quarter reverse to Tabari Hines. Needed one more block, from McKay (2) in this case, to take it to the house— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 1, 2019
Picked up 34 yards, tho
Thought Hines was an added bonus yesterday and they used the grad transfer smartly pic.twitter.com/A4Lm5pNbA6
Our 1st NC State football game, our son is a freshman QB. EVERY player we met was polite & respectful. Grateful to Coach Doeren & staff for TRULY building a culture of not just great football but men with integrity. Many programs preach it but few actually succeed. @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/rZL7KOo2bf— Jennifer Evans (@mamajenn06) September 1, 2019
NC State fans when asked if they can handle another 12:30 kickoff pic.twitter.com/NRrVcN4qlD— WolfpackNation (@NCSUFans) September 2, 2019
On this week's ONE with 🐺🐺🏈: @AUTENRIETH21 talks about being a captain & @CoachGarrisonOL looks for men with character. pic.twitter.com/KAPLRi1VOk— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) September 1, 2019
