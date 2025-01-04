Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts, players reflect on recent skid

WINSTON-SALEM — NC State’s defense has struggled for the second straight game.

Virginia torched the Wolfpack in the second half and shot 54.2 percent for the game and made nine three-pointers en route to a 70-67 victory. The Cavaliers were down 10 points at halftime, but shot 53.8 percent in the second half.

Wake Forest started fast, and then NC State charged back to make it a six-point game at halftime, 38-32, on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons shot 58.3 percent in the second half and 54.9 percent for the game to win 77-59.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts, along with seniors Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles discussed what is needed to turn things around, with the Wolfpack falling to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. NCSU hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Click below to watch their vide