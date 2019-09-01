Photo gallery: Wolfpack football enjoys its opener
Click below for almost 60 photos from Saturday's 34-6 win for NC State football over East Carolina courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook